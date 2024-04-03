Ordering Online LIVE NOW
Roma Italiano Ristorante
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Fried Zucchini
Served with marinara sauce$11.00
- Fried Ravioli
Breaded cheese ravioli, served with marinara sauce$12.00
- Bruschetta
Toasted bread topped with fresh mozzarella, fresh diced tomatoes, olive oil & fresh basil$12.00
- Fried Calamari
Crispy calamari, served with marinara sauce and lemon wedges$15.00
- Eggplant Rollatini
Two pieces of eggplant filled with ricotta cheese and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese$12.00
Soups & Salads
- Soup of the Day : Italian Wedding Soup
8 oz. Ask your server$8.00
- Tomato Basil
8 oz$7.00
- Caprese
Slices of fresh mozzarella and tomatoes, fresh basil, & topped with evoo and balsamic reduction$15.00
- Garden Salad
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and julienne carrots, mixed in our house balsamic vinaigrette$9.50
- Greek Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and topped with feta cheese. Mixed in our evoo lemon vinaigrette$11.00
- Classic Cesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce with homemade croutons, mixed with our roasted garlic dressing & topped with fresh parmigiano-reggiano$10.00
- Roma Salad
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, black olives, roasted red peppers, and fresh mozzarella, mixed in our raspberry vinaigrette$11.00
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast marinated in our balsamic vinaigrette with sundried tomatoes, and mushrooms, and served on a bed of romaine lettuce & spring mix$16.00
Create Your Pasta Di Roma
Alla Parmigiana
- Chicken Parmigiana
Served with spaghetti and topped with marinara sauce$21.00
- Veal Parmigiana
Served with spaghetti and topped with marinara sauce$23.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana
Served with capellini and topped with marinara sauce$18.00
- Meatball Parmigiana
Three meatballs served with capellini and topped with marinara sauce$21.00
Baked Pasta
- Stuffed Shells
Pasta shells stuffed with chicken, bacon, spinach, ricotta, parmigiano, and mozzarella cheese. Served in a tomato basil cream sauce$21.00
- Baked Ziti
Penne pasta tossed with ricotta, parmigiano, mozzarella, and marinara sauce$18.00
- Baked Ravioli
Jumbo cheese ravioli served in marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese$19.00
- Tortellini Romano
Stuffed with cheese, served in our parmesan cream sauce, and topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese$20.00
- Lasagna
A blend of marinara sauce, ground beef and ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese$21.00
- Eggplant Rollatini (Baked)
Eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with light marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with capellini$20.00
Specialty Pasta
- Capellini Primavera
Capellini in a garlic & oil sauce with mixed vegetables (carrots, zucchini, yellow squash & broccoli)$20.00
- Penne All'aglio
Sliced sausage and broccoli in garlic & oil$21.00
- Penne Alla Romana
Sliced sausage, asparagus, and diced onions, topped in a Parmigiano butter sauce$23.00
- Penne Alla Vodka
Shallots and mushrooms, mixed in our homemade vodka cream sauce$20.00
- Sausage Peppers and Onions
Sliced sausage, peppers, and onions with marinara sauce over rigatoni pasta$22.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo
An old-time favorite with our homemade Alfredo sauce$20.00
- Spaghetti Carbonara
Apple-wood bacon & chopped onions mixed in a Parmigiano cream sauce$22.00
- Pesto Pasta
Homemade pesto, with sun-dried tomatoes over spaghetti$20.00
- Rigatoni Bolognese
Ground beef, mushrooms, and sweet peas in our rosa sauce$22.00
- Rigatoni Rosso Romano
Sun-dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, and grilled chicken in our rosa sauce$23.00
Seafood
- Creamy Tuscana Shrimp
Sautéed shrimp in a garlic lemon parmesan cream sauce with spinach and roasted red peppers. Tossed in linguini pasta$25.00
- Filet of Sole Francese
Sautéed in a white wine lemon butter sauce, garnished with steamed spinach. Served with mashed potatoes$26.00
- Salmon in Cream Picatta
8-Oz grilled salmon fillet on top of mashed potatoes & topped with capers steamed asparagus and diced tomatoes in a lemon butter cream sauce. May be served raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne il$26.00
- Clam Sauce White
Chopped clams in a lemon garlic white wine sauce or sautéed garlic tossed in white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce. Served over linguini$23.00
- Clam Sauce Red
Chopped clams in a lemon garlic white wine sauce or sautéed garlic tossed in white wine sauce with a touch of marinara sauce. Served over linguini$23.00
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Jumbo shrimp in a garlic & herb white wine spicy marinara sauce. Served over linguini$25.00
- Frutta Di Mare
Shrimp, mussels, clams, & calamari simmered in a white wine tomato sauce. Served over linguini & garlic bread$29.00
- Mussels Over Linguine
Sautéed mussels in lemon garlic white wine sauce, over linguine$20.00
Veal
Chicken
- Chicken Picatta
Artichoke hearts & capers in a white wine lemon butter sauce. Served with capellini$23.00
- Chicken Santorini
Garlic, herbs, & fresh tomatoes in a marinara sauce. Topped with feta cheese & served with capellini$23.00
- Chicken Pavarotti
Sautéed chicken breast, asparagus, & artichoke hearts in a marsala cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes$23.00
- Chicken Cacciatore
Mushrooms, peppers, & onions in a white wine herb tomato sauce. Served with capellini$23.00
- Chicken Francese
Egg battered chicken cutlet in a white wine lemon butter sauce. Served with capellini & topped with sautéed spinach$23.00
- Chicken Florentino
Sautéed chicken breast in a demi glaze sage sauce, topped with spinach, mushrooms, & mozzarella cheese. Served with mashed potato$23.00
- Chicken Marsala
Mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes$23.00
Gluten Friendly
Sides
- Side of Chicken$9.00
- Side of Blackened Chicken$10.00
- Side of Grilled Shrimp$11.00
- Side of Blackened Shrimp$12.00
- Side of Salmon
May be served raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$12.00
- Side of Blackened Salmon
May be served raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$13.00
- Side of Meatballs$9.00
- Side sliced Sausage$9.00
- Side of Meat Sauce$9.00
- Side of Marinara Pasta$7.50
- Side of Garlic & Oil Pasta$8.50
- Side of Alfredo Pasta$10.00
- Side of Meat Sauce Pasta$9.00
- Gluten Free Penne with Marinara$9.00
- Gluten Free Penne & Meat Sauce$11.00
- Side of Mashed Potatoes$6.00
- Italian Fries$6.50
- Side of Steamed Mix Vegetables$7.00
- Side of Mix Vegetables in Garlic & Oil$9.00
- Side of Asparagus$6.00
- Side of Steamed Spinach$6.00
- Side of Steamed Broccoli$5.00
- Side of Broccoli in Garlic & Oil$7.00
- Half Dozen Rolls$7.00
- Dozen Rolls$14.00
- Two Rolls (No sauce)$4.00
Kids Menu
Dessert & Hot Beverages
Desserts & Hot Beverages
- Tiramisu$7.50
- Cannolis$6.50
- Cheesecake Fragiole$9.00
- Chocolate Temptation$9.00
- Chocolate Mousse$8.50
- Coppa EspagnolaOut of stock
- Limoncello Flute$9.00
- Guava Mango Flute$9.00
- Tartufo$7.50
- Bomba (GF)$7.50
- Americano$3.00
- Single Espresso$1.75
- Double Espresso$2.75
- Cappucino$3.75
- Ruby Port$6.00
- Tawny Port$6.00
- O'maras$5.00
- Dolce Bevanda (21+)$10.00